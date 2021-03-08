RMPL Price Reaches $1.05 on Exchanges (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One RMPL token can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RMPL has a market capitalization of $701,671.46 and $37,467.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RMPL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00461555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00075834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00455967 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 803,786 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,420 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RMPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RMPL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.