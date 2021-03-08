Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

