Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 143.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 206.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $353.54 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of -420.88 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.82 and its 200-day moving average is $290.33.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,158,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,881 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $1,996,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

