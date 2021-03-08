Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $325.00 and last traded at $327.19. 5,322,924 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,862,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $353.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.63.

The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.33 and a 200 day moving average of $293.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,057 shares of company stock valued at $322,656,959 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

