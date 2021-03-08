ROOBEE Trading Down 7.1% This Week (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $11.16 million and $525,068.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.27 or 0.00487815 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

