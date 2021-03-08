Rope ($ROPE) One Day Volume Hits $27,915.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Rope has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $27,915.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope token can currently be purchased for about $78.73 or 0.00152526 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded 116.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00457863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00452689 BTC.

Rope Token Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.