Rose Marie Bravo Sells 4,000 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,158,080.00.
Shares of EL traded down $9.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.22. 125,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,488. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.14. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
