Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Up 6.4%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.01 and last traded at $120.37. 3,749,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 2,026,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.13.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 62,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.