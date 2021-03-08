Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,134 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,841 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 30,013 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,998 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.