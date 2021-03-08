Rotten (ROT) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $833,549.70 and approximately $7,484.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Rotten token can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00804223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Rotten Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a token. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 62,056,809 tokens. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

