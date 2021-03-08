Router Protocol (ROUTE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $314,225.00

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.25 or 0.00006338 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $314,225.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00458991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00066605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00076392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00080858 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.33 or 0.00458676 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

