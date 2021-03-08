Rowan M. Trollope Sells 23,221 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

