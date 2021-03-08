Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRTA. Barclays increased their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. 28,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
