Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRTA. Barclays increased their target price on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forterra in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.26. 28,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

