Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.93

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$113.93 and last traded at C$113.89, with a volume of 1212031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.57.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$102.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

