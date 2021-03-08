Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) to “Outperform”

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

NYSE:KO opened at $50.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $55.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

