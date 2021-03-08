Royal Caribbean Group to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($4.41) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($5.31). Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.51 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,885,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

