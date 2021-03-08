Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,352. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

