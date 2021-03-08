Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $44.85. 5,569,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,734,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $70,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,526,050 shares of company stock valued at $331,223,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $338,436,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

