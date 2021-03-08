RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 185,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,606,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in RPC by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RPC by 153.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RPC by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RES. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

