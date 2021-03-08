RPC (NYSE:RES) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.43

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 6330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Get RPC alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.46 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 888,499 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of RPC by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,401,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 515,740 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of RPC by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 426,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 315,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RPC by 41.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,835 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.