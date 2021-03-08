RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have commented on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $11.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.