RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $29.49 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $29.49 million and approximately $125,134.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $50,794.76 or 0.99922528 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 75.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 581 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

