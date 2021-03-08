Ruff (RUFF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.63 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $16.83 million and $2.63 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00798367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00030798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00041054 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.