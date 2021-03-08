Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,658.70

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $90,658.70 and $21.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,396,150 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

