Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 140,648 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 373.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Knoll worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after acquiring an additional 235,845 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 66,870 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KNL opened at $17.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $883.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

