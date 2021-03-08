Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 156,171 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.65% of Whole Earth Brands worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

FREE stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

