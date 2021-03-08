Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 337,934 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 415.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,934 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.96% of Amtech Systems worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASYS. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASYS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of ASYS opened at $9.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

