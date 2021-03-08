Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 888 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NewMarket worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NewMarket by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1,326.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $388.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $304.65 and a 52 week high of $458.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.92 and a 200-day moving average of $380.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

