Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 91,525 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of SolarWinds worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SWI. Truist upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Nb Strategic Co-Investment Par sold 289,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $6,350,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWI stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.