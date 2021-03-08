Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 458.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after buying an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 257,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,040,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of ANF stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.