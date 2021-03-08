Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 415.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 244,692 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132,321 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $14.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $682.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

