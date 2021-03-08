Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,684 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 428.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 227,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $137.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

