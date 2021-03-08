Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,882 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.80.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.