Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 19,386 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Avanos Medical worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,432 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

