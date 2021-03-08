Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 419,897 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 121.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of MFA Financial worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

MFA stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

