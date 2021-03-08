Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,233 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 601.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.68.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

