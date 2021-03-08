Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Trustmark worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Trustmark by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trustmark stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.