Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AIT stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 187.58 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

