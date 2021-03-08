Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,071,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 108,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $623,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $29.36 on Monday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.92 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.