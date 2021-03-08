Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

