Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,613 shares of company stock worth $16,747,031. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

