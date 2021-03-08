Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Stamps.com worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,180,000 after purchasing an additional 82,768 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMP opened at $176.51 on Monday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.67.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,625 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,291. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

