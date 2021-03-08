Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 816.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.85 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

