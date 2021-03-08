Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 197,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,635,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059,231 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 602,574 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDSI stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $409.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

