Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 642.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 459,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 219,767 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 101,013 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 299,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

