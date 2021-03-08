Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Rogers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $181.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $195.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $1,037,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,970 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $4,071,599. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

