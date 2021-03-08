Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Sapiens International worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sapiens International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,576 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $31.38 on Monday. Sapiens International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

