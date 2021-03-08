Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Patrick Industries worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $278,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,256 shares of company stock worth $11,738,527 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATK. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $84.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

