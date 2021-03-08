Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 5,857.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OLED opened at $189.08 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $262.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.
Universal Display Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
