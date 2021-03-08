Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 5,857.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.29.

OLED opened at $189.08 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $262.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

