Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.75 Million Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 156.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 99,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $3,662,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.41%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

